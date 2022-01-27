339,521 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 339,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Railway as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.78. The company had a trading volume of 226,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

