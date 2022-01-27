348,993 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 348,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Cytokinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $872,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.23. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

