$35.44 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will post $35.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the lowest is $34.32 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $104.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.22 million to $104.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $185.22 million, with estimates ranging from $160.65 million to $206.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

ARBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $800,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

