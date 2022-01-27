36,162 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of ArcBest as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ArcBest by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 76.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

