$369.49 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report sales of $369.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $283.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $4,547,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors increased its position in Zendesk by 109.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,039 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $317,846,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,885,000 after buying an additional 180,771 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

