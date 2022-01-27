3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGOPY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TGOPY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 246,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,129. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

