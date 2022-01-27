$4.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $4.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.52 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $14.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

