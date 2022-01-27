4,195 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.6% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after purchasing an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after purchasing an additional 670,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,384,000 after purchasing an additional 326,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $563.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,650. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $628.42 and a 200 day moving average of $592.08. The company has a market capitalization of $221.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

