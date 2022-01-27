4,598 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $308.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

