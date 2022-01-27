$483.99 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $483.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the highest is $495.80 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $416.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $25.12 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,656. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

