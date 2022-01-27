49,141 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUPH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,092,700. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

