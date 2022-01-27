$497.55 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post $497.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $493.59 million and the highest is $505.50 million. NICE posted sales of $438.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $235.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.42. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.