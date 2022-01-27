$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $18.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after acquiring an additional 145,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $92.94 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.