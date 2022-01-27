5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Short Interest Update

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 397,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FVAM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. 5:01 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

