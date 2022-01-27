$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report sales of $6.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $22.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

