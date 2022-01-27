$6.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.18 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $26.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 billion to $27.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.93. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

