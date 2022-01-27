$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.35 billion to $28.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AN stock opened at $107.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.59. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,964,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after buying an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

