$64.42 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce $64.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.26 million to $68.94 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $226.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.43 million to $233.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $265.43 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $299.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $332.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.