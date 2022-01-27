$68.35 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce $68.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.09 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $81.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $297.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.70 million to $298.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $303.23 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $333.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $57.28 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.