$7.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.10 billion and the highest is $7.24 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.33 billion to $26.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 122,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 49,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

