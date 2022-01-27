$7.46 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce $7.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.65 billion and the lowest is $7.14 billion. ViacomCBS reported sales of $6.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $28.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $28.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.92 billion to $30.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

