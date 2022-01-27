$7.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to post $7.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.86 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $32.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.08 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.67 billion to $34.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

MDT opened at $104.09 on Thursday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.