7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) Short Interest Update

7 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SVNAU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

7 Acquisition stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. 7 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

