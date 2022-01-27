$8.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $8.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $8.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $46.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 billion to $47.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $50.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.61 billion to $52.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $372.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.07 and its 200 day moving average is $357.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $278.95 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 43.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 86,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

