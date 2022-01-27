$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post sales of $84.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.56 million to $158.99 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $106.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78. Immatics has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 124,847 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

