$852.36 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post sales of $852.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $845.52 million. Cimpress posted sales of $786.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 36.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

