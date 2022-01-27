$859.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce $859.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $852.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.57 million. Tronox reported sales of $783.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

TROX stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 108,826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tronox by 42.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after purchasing an additional 175,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 448.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

