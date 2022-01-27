$860.95 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post sales of $860.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $848.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $875.21 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $774.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $2,976,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.