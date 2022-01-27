89,519 Shares in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Membership Collective Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $622,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $2,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of MCG opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

