8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $85,456.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $637,276.72 and $85,456.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002416 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003778 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000259 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

