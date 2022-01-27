946,778 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 946,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,518,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Edison International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after purchasing an additional 334,370 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after buying an additional 183,624 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after buying an additional 310,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

EIX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.22. 17,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,502. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.