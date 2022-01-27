$950.25 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post $950.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $983.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $933.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $147,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 184.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534,428 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,731.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 485,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

