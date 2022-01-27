$950.25 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce $950.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $983.80 million and the lowest is $933.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Pentair stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 22,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

