A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.105-$4.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

AOS opened at $74.72 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $3,671,779.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

