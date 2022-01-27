AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AACAY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 166,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.02. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $656.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AACAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

