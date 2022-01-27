AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.95

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 166860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

AACAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $656.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.