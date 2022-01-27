AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 1,010.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of VLVLY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. 132,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,159. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

