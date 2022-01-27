ABB (ABB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ABB (NYSE:ABB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect ABB to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ABB opened at $35.25 on Thursday. ABB has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.
ABB Company Profile
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
