ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 30 price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 34.13.
ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.
ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.
