ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 30 price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on ABB in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 34.13.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.