Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $120.50 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.