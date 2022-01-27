Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $139.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

NYSE:ABT opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day moving average is $126.40. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

