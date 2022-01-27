AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

