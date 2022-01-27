Abiomed (ABMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abiomed to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Abiomed stock opened at $297.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.17 and its 200 day moving average is $336.28. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abiomed stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Abiomed worth $37,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

