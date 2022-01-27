ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,082 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.38% of ABM Industries worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 226,582 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

