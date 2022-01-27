Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.88

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 68715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $17,175,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $21,629,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Absci in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

