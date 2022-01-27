Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post $585.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.40 million and the lowest is $577.22 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

