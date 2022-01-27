ACoconut Achieves Market Cap of $322,357.89 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. ACoconut has a market cap of $322,357.89 and approximately $32,377.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

