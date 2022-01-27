Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATVI stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

