Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.02 million and $34,750.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,162.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.63 or 0.06545878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.62 or 0.00289589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.36 or 0.00784006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00065653 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.51 or 0.00391541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00240649 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.