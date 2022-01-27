ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.83

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 15876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACVA. cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock worth $46,914,172.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

